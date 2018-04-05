Tweet Email Men’s tennis lose against GSAC powerhouse

Eagles fall short in their close tiebreak games. | Chak Hee Lo / THE CHIMES

Men’s tennis lost their rescheduled match against the Arizona Christian University Firestorms on April 4, after their previous date in March was rescheduled due to rain. Despite their efforts, the Eagles lost with a final score of 8-1.

DOUBLES GRAB POINT IN TOUGH BATTLE

The pairing of sophomore Derek James and senior Lucas Lee won their doubles match in a close game by an 8-6 score. The duo of freshman Quentin Lau and senior Philip Westwood lost with a score of 8-4 and the pairing of freshman Logan Blair and senior Joe Turnquist fell short by a score of 8-6.

“Me and my partner just came together and were able to pull it off,” James said. “Just to really make a lot of shots and not let them have too many free points and we really did that.”

EAGLES LOSE CLOSE SINGLES MATCHES

Three Eagles forced a tie on the Firestorms in their singles matches but each fell short in the final set. Blair lost the first set 3-6 and won the second 6-4. In the final set, Blair fell short, losing 6-10. Turnquist lost the first set 5-7 but grabbed a 7-6 victory in the second. However, he too fell with a final set of 5-10. In the first set, James lost 4-6 and won the second with a score of 7-6. In the final set, James played a close game but fell short by an 9-11 score.

“Every single match we played was really close. I felt that our talent level and level of ability is very similar to [ACU],” said head coach David Goodman. “We are just trying to prepare for the tournament and play better tennis as a group.”

The loss moved the Eagles to 5-11 overall. Their next game will be home against the Concordia University Eagles on April 5 at 4 p.m.

By Sasha Terry