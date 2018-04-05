Tweet Email Men’s and women’s tennis fall short in close matches

Men’s and women’s tennis each lost to the Concordia University Eagles on April 5 with the same score of 8-1. Both teams fought in close matches and each scored a point in a doubles match.

MEN PLAY CLOSE SETS

In the men’s doubles matches, the duo of sophomore Derek James and senior Lucas Lee grabbed their fourth straight win by a score of 8-5. The paring of senior Philip Westwood and freshman Quentin Lau, and the duo featuring freshman Logan Blair and senior Joe Turnquist both fell short 8-4.

Two Eagles fell short by two points in their singles tiebreak sets. James won the first set 6-0 and fell in a blowout in the second by 6-1. He lost the final tiebreak set with a score of 6-4. Lucas Lee also won the first set by 6-3 but could not capitalize in the second set, losing by a score of 2-6. In the final set, Lucas Lee came close but lost by a score of 7-5.

WOMEN PLAY STRONG DOUBLES MATCHES

For the women’s doubles matches, the duo of sophomores Tinisee Kandakai and Allison Torres fought in a close battle and came out strong with a win by scores of 8-7 and 8-6. The pair featuring sophomore Lauren Lee and freshman Lily Waterhouse fell short 8-6. The duo of sophomore Madison Swaney and freshman Sarah Morgan lost by a score of 8-0.

In the singles matches, the Eagles struggled to grab a win. Kandakai came close in her sets but fell short by scores of 6-3 and 6-2. Both Torres and Morgan lost their sets with the same score of 6-2. Waterhouse came close to gaining a tiebreak set but lost by scores of 6-0 and 6-4.

EAGLES LOOK FOR A WIN

The loss moved the men to 5-12 and the women to 2-13 overall. Both teams will play against the Point Loma Nazarene University Sea Lions in San Diego, Calif. on April 7, with the women playing at 11 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.

By Sasha Terry