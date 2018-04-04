Tweet Email Crime Log ― March 27 - April 3

Trespassing ― Production CenterReported March 28, 3:53 p.m.

A student reported an individual sleeping outside the Production Center on the grass lawn. Officers made contact with the individual and gave them a trespass warning. The individual left without further incident.

Disturbing the Peace ― Lot M

Reported March 31, 8:36 p.m.

A student reported a vehicle playing loud music and several individuals yelling and dancing in the parking lot. Officers made contact with the group and asked them to quiet down as a courtesy, since quiet hours had not yet begun.

Disturbing the Peace ― Blackstone Hall

Reported April 3, 12:12 a.m.

A student reported loud yelling, laughing and screaming from the area. Officers responded but could not locate the source of the noise when they arrived, since they had not received a precise location.

By Christian Leonard