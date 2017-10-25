Tweet Email Women’s golf dominates first NCCAA championship

Women’s golf places second in first NCCAA championship. | Photo Courtesy of Jane Carr

Biola’s women’s golf team competed in its first National Christian College Athletic Association championships at Hammock Beach Golf Course in Palm Coast, Fla. on Oct. 23 through the 25. During the three-day championship, the Eagle’s individual scores helped the team overall advance to a second place finish on the leaderboard.

On the first day of the national championships, the Eagles as a whole placed third out of nine teams. The girls played a 54-hole game and their individual scores totaled to 320. Freshman Sophia Karnazes shot 12 pars, one birdie and two bogeys which brought her score to 78. Freshman Marcel Manalo scored 78 as well by shooting 12 pars and one birdie. Sophomore Alexis Gopfert scored an 80 for her first round of the championship on the individual leaderboard.

On the second day of the national championships, the Eagles moved up to second with a score of 319. Gopfert scored 77 and received a setback when the ball landed in the sand on her 18th hole. After two rounds, Gopfert tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard. Sophomore Jules Loibl shot three birdies and ended the day with a score of 80, while sophomore Tori Roeske and Manalo both scored 81 individually.

On the final day, Dallas Baptist University lead the way on the team leaderboards with low round scores. Overall, DBU finished the championship with a team score of 875 overall and +11 pars. Their team’s top player, Ann Parmerter, remained in the lead throughout the championship and finished with a score of 219.

The third-round score of 325 placed the Eagles in second with an overall score of 964 and +100 over par. Manalo shot a final round score of 80 and ended the championship placing 12th individually with a final score of 239. Karnazes shot a final round score of 81 and placed 14th individually with a final score of 242. Loibl, Gopfert and Roeske tied for 18th with a individual final score of 247 and +31 over par.

The team’s next outing will be at the California State University San Marcos Fall Classic at the Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos, Calif. on Oct. 30-31.

By Sasha Terry