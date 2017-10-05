Tweet Email Crime Log — Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

A couple of obscene/threatening phone calls, petty theft and trespassing make up this week's crime log.

Petty Theft – Lower Metzger

Reported Sept. 26, 1:30 p.m., occurred between Sept. 22, 4:00 p.m. and Sept. 25, 7:30 a.m.

An employee reported their item stolen from a work area in Metzger Hall. The individual declined to report the incident to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Obscene or Threatening Phone Call – Library

Reported Sept. 28, 9:26 p.m., occurred prior to 9:26 p.m.

A student reported receiving multiple phone calls from an unknown caller. A Campus Safety officer made contact with the student and gave them safety tips. The LASD is currently carrying on the investigation with Campus Safety.

Obscene or Threatening Phone Call – Sigma Chi

Reported Sept. 30, 1:26 a.m., occurred Sept. 28, 9:20 p.m.

A student reported receiving phone calls from an unknown caller. Campus Safety believes the unidentified individual also called the student in the previous report. The LASD is currently carrying on the investigation with Campus Safety.

Trespassing – Lot A (Myers)

Reported Sept. 30, 6:55 p.m.

An officer made a routine check of Myers lounge and made contact with two individuals in the locked building. The officer informed them of Biola’s trespassing policy. They left without further incident.

By Christian Leonard