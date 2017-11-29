Tweet Email Chimes Athlete of the Week: Men’s basketball’s Trevor Treinen

The junior guard has helped the men’s basketball team to four straight wins with his impressive shooting. | Thecla Li/THE CHIMES

Basketball season has arrived and the Eagles are off to a 5-2 start in non-conference play, thanks in large part to the play of junior shooting guard Trevor Treinen. Treinen started every game for Biola last season, and has taken his play to another level to start 2017-18, pouring in points from beyond the arch at a high level. Treinen has scored 76 points in the Eagles’ last four games, including an impressive 28-point effort against Life Pacific College on Nov. 22 in which he hit seven three-pointers. In addition to his impressive shooting, Treinen has snagged 15 rebounds in the last four games and has played exceptional defense. What makes Treinen’s play the most impressive is the consistency with which he performs considering how little rest he gets. He has recorded 136 minutes in the last four games as one of the Eagles’ primary rotation pieces, and he continues to produce stellar play throughout each game. As Biola heads into PacWest play, look for Treinen to continue to lead the offense with strong shooting from deep. For his exceptional three-point shooting and strong defensive play, Treinen is the Chimes Athlete of the Week.

By Austin Green

Other Stories NCAA fall sports recap The Chimes revisits its predictions for Biola’s fall sports in their first NCAA season.

Men’s basketball picks up pair of wins The Eagles come out victorious in two close games.

Women’s basketball faces rough patch Eagles drop two road games during Thanksgiving week.