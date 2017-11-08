Tweet Email Chimes Athlete of the Week: Volleyball’s Brinley Beresford

The junior setter has played a key part in the Eagles’ offense during their five-game winning streak. | Thecla Li/THE CHIMES

The Biola volleyball squad has won five straight and currently holds an 11-1 record in their last 12 games, all but one of them coming in PacWest conference play. One of the main reasons for this run is the success of junior setter Brinley Beresford, who has keyed the Eagles’ offensive attack all season long by leading the team in assists. Beresford has come up huge in each of the last three games, including a huge five-set victory over Concordia University Irvine on Nov. 8. She recorded a whopping 120 assists, including 51 in the matchup with Concordia, and her flawless setup play included only four passing errors during that span. Lately, however, Beresford has helped the Eagles beyond her usual fantastic passing. She finished her fair share of opportunities with 19 kills, including eight in the Eagles’ four-set win over Dominican University on Nov. 4 and a key tip in the fifth set of their victory against CUI. Beresford has also pitched in on the defensive end, especially in the last two games where she tallied 25 digs and five blocks. Her strong efforts in a variety of areas on both offense and defense down the stretch makes her an easy choice for Chimes Athlete of the Week.

Last 3 Games: 120 assists, 28 digs, 19 kills, 7 blocks

Other Stories Volleyball claims thrilling win over CUI Eagles take down Concordia in a five-set instant classic.

Bishop leads way for men’s golf The Eagles blow a day one lead despite the junior’s second win.

Men’s basketball partakes of Pacwest New faces augment tested returners as men's basketball prepares for the challenges of Division II.