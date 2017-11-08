Tweet Email Crime Log — Oct. 31 - Nov. 7

Petty Theft and Disturbing the Peace make up this week's crime log.

Petty Theft ― Alpha Hall

Reported Nov. 1, 1:18 a.m., occurred between Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 31, 8:40 a.m.

A student reported their locked bike stolen. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation with the LASD.

Petty Theft ― Lot P

Reported Nov. 1, 11:36 a.m., occurred between Oct. 31, 7:00 p.m. and Nov. 1, 12:00 a.m.

A student reported their locked bike stolen from the parking lot. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation, but the incident was not reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Disturbing the Peace ― Hope Hall

Reported Nov. 2, 11:30 p.m.

An anonymous individual reported two groups of students playing basketball on the court near Hope Hall. Officers made contact with the groups and informed them of the quiet hours policy. They left without further incident.

Disturbing the Peace ― Li Apartments

Reported Nov. 6, 7:51 a.m.

A resident reported stomping from the apartment above. Officers made contact with the reported individual and asked them to keep the noise level down. The individual complied without further incident.

By Christian Leonard

