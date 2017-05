Tweet Email SGA fall 2017 budget passes

In this semester’s last Student Government Association meeting, senators voted on last week’s budget proposal.

VOTING

After increasing the staff apparel amount and adding another new computer, the budget passed in the full amount of $67,611.50 with a vote of 15-0-0.

By Rebecca Mitchell

