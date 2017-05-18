Tweet Email L.A. Pro Sports Update 5/17

NHL

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks are locked in a tight series to determine who will represent the Western Conference in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals. They currently trail the Nashville Predators two games to one after the Preds scored two goals in the final period of game three on May 16 to rally and win the contest. Before that, the teams split the first two games in Anaheim, with Nashville winning game one in 3-2 overtime and the Ducks rallying to win game two 5-3. Game four starts at 5 p.m. Pacific Time in Nashville, Tenn.

Player of the week: Right winger Jakob Silfverberg: (last three games) 2 goals, 0 assists

MLB

LA Dodgers: The Dodgers continued their season-long struggles on the road by splitting a series with the division-leading Colorado Rockies and losing two out of three games against their archrival San Francisco Giants. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw returned to form after some recent struggles against both teams, only allowing two runs to the Rockies in the offense-friendly Coors Field on May 12 and throwing seven shutout innings in San Francisco on May 17. The catching duo of Yasmani Grandal and Austin Barnes have been two bright spots in the maddeningly inconsistent Dodgers’ offense.

Player of the week: Starting Pitcher Clayton Kershaw: (last two games) 14.0 innings pitched, 2 runs allowed, 10 hits allowed, 1 walk allowed, 9 strikeouts

LA Angels: The Angels wrapped up a seven-game homestand against American League Central Division foes Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox. They split four games against the Tigers over the weekend before sweeping the White Sox from May 15-17. Their four-game winning streak is thanks to a resurgent offense led by outfielders Mike Trout, who is finally healthy, and offseason acquisition Cameron Maybin.

Player of the week: Center Fielder Mike Trout: (last 6 games) 5 hits, 5 runs, 6 RBIs, 4 home runs

By Austin Green

