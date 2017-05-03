Tweet Email Suspects apprehended in Norwalk after shooting spree

After a carjacking in Pico Rivera, suspects go on shooting spree through three cities. | Alondra Urizar/THE CHIMES

A male and female suspect escalated a carjacking in Pico Rivera into a deadly shooting spree through Whittier, La Mirada and Norwalk on Saturday, April 29. The result left three injured and one dead.

The incident began in Pico Rivera when a carjacking was reported at approximately 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Vincent Plair of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The suspects then went on a shooting spree in a green Nissan Pathfinder through La Mirada, Whittier and Norwalk, according to KTLA. The Pathfinder was found later at Mayberry Park in Whittier. Reports listed another shooting at Carmenita and I-5N in Norwalk at 8 p.m. at the local Budget Inn where the suspects were apprehended. As a result, the LASD blocked off Carmenita and Alondra Blvd.

Campus Safety sent out notifications at 4:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m. and 6:58 p.m. on April 29, warning of the suspects. Several vehicles on Alicante Road and Santa Gertrudes Blvd. had their windows shot out. Victims were sent to UC Irvine Medical Center for treatment.

Chief John Ojeisekhoba of Campus Safety deployed his officers at Biola’s entrances, urging students to return to campus through Biola Ave. and Rosecrans Ave. as well as avoid the Santa Gertrudes Blvd. and Imperial Hwy. area. The deployed officers were relieved of their service Sunday morning after the area was declared safe.

The LASD closed off several streets in La Mirada, Whittier and Norwalk for investigators, creating backups in the three cities. As a result, a woman drove over the center divider in La Mirada, taking down a sign and ultimately getting stuck on the center divider, needing a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

The following evening on Sunday, April 30, the La Mirada community gathered together at Behringer Park for a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. to honor 44-year-old Jose Sahagun, the only casualty, along with the three other victims of the shooting spree.

By Alondra Urizar

