Tweet Email Eagles post successful day one at GSAC Championships

Biola track and field travelled to Westmont College in Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 27 for the annual Golden State Athletic Conference Championships. The Eagles sent many athletes to compete and performed admirably on day one of the competition, bringing home several titles and setting new personal bests in many events.

Lyndee Dawson, the Eagles standout senior, continued her record-breaking season by taking home her third-straight GSAC title in the 3,000m steeplechase with a time of 11:11.91. She was followed by two other Eagles, as junior Stephanie Croy took second with a time of 11:17.14, while junior Hannah Hunsaker took third with a time of 11:30.61 to help Biola sweep the podium in the event. Another title came when junior Ambernicole Hollinger took the crown in discus with a throw of 37.62 meters. Freshman Sarah Prystupa took second place in the pole vault with a jump of 3.35m.

The men were led by the 4x800m team, who took home the title with a time of 8:00.25. The team consisted of freshmen Robbie Gleeson and Nic Nelson with junior Jonathan O’Neil and sophomore Aditya Lal. This was twenty-five seconds ahead of the second place team, which was an impressive and dominant victory for the Eagles.

In addition to final events, qualifying for day two also took place. The Eagles will send runners to the finals of the men and women’s 1,500m, men and women’s 100m hurdles, men's 400m and 100m dash, women's 100m dash, men and women’s 800m, women's 400m hurdles and the women's 200m dash.

Day two of the GSAC championships takes place on April 28, after which the Eagles continue their outdoor season on May 6 at the Occidental Invitational.

By Joel Ashor

Other Stories Royals ruin baseball’s title run With Hope International’s victory over Westmont, Biola finished the season second in the conference alongside Vanguard.

Doubleheader leaves Eagles in suspense After splitting their twin bill with Vanguard, Biola baseball’s standing in the conference is yet to be determined.



Conference tennis tournament shows signs of improvement The women’s team shone in the tournament, while the men’s team struggled but still found silver linings.