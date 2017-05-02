Tweet Email Crime Log April 25-30

Disturbing the Peace ― Lot S

Reported April 26, 2:08 a.m.

A neighbor reported loud noises coming from the vicinity of the baseball field. An officer made contact with two Mock Rock groups on the third and fifth floors of the lower campus parking structure and told them to stop practice. The groups adhered without further incident.

Disturbing the Peace ― Stewart Hall

Reported April 27, 9:30 p.m.

A resident of Stewart complained about loud noises coming from another dorm room. Even though it was not after quiet hours, the officer made contact with the reported individuals and asked them to quiet down. They adhered without further incident.

Disturbing the Peace ― Lot K

Reported April 28, 2:36 a.m.

A resident of Alpha complained about loud noises coming from the upper campus parking structure. An officer made contact with a Mock Rock group on the fourth floor and asked them to stop for the night. They adhered without further incident.

