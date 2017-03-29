Tweet Email L.A. Pro Sports Update 3/30

NBA

L.A. Lakers: The Lakers stole a rare win from the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on March 24, led by a career-high 35 points from point guard Jordan Clarkson. Power forward Julius Randle added 23 points and 12 rebounds of his own, as well as a late block on star Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns late in the overtime victory. Guard D’Angelo Russell put up 22 and 28 points in the next two contests, but the Lakers unsurprisingly dropped both to the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards, respectively.

Player of the week: Guard Jordan Clarkson: (Last three games) 22.3 points per game, 4.7 assists per game

L.A. Clippers: The Clippers won a huge home game against the Utah Jazz on March 25, possibly serving as a preview for a first-round playoff matchup between the fourth-seeded Jazz and fifth-seeded Clips. That victory, however, was couched between a disappointing road loss to the Dallas Mavericks and an even more crushing defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, in which the Clippers blew a 18-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Player of the week: Center DeAndre Jordan: (Last three games) 13.7 points per game, 14.7 rebounds per game

NHL

L.A. Kings: The Kings have dropped two of their past three, putting their playoff hopes on life support entering the final seven games of the regular season. After their wildly inconsistent offense erupted for five goals to beat the Winnipeg Jets at Staples on March 23, the Kings were promptly shut out by the New York Rangers and suffered a 2-1 road loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, who clinched a playoff spot of their own in the game. The Kings stayed alive, however, with a massive road win against the Calgary Flames on March 29.

Player of the week: Defenseman Jake Muzzin: (Last three games) 1 goal, 1 assist

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks added three more victories and are currently riding a five-game win streak. Anaheim is firing on all cylinders on the offensive end, having outscored their opponents by a combined score of 13-5 over the past week. They have also leapfrogged the San Jose Sharks for third place in the NHL’s Western Conference playoff picture. Star right wing tandem Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves have combined for five of those goals, with center Ryan Getzlaf adding four assists of his own.

Player of the week: Left Winger Nick Ritchie: (Last three games) 2 goals, 2 assists

