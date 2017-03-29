Tweet Email Eagle even record as Lutes take loss

The Eagles men’s tennis team improved their overall record to .500 percent for the first time since Feb. 14, as they earned a 9-0 sweep over the Pacific Lutheran University Lutes on March 28. The men have won six of their last seven matches, including two runs of three wins in a row.

Play began with the doubles matches, which Biola started out with a strong note, winning on the No. 2 court 8-3. The No. 3 court, composed of freshmen Noah Archer and Jacob Vanderbeek, finished next, as they won their match 8-6. On the top court, freshman Derek James and junior Lucas Lee fought bitterly for their victory, walking away with the tough 9-7 win.

In singles play, Biola made short work of their first five matches, with the closest score coming on the No. 2 court, where junior Philip Westwood won his match 6-4, 6-2. The final match proved the most intense by far, as junior Michael Vartuli battled back-and-forth with his opponent on the No. 6 court.

Vartuli easily won the first set 6-1, then dropped the second 6-3 to require a tiebreaker third set. That third set ended up with Vartuli grabbing the win 10-6, preserving the Eagles’ well-deserved shutout.

Biola sits at 8-8 overall with six regular-season matches left and will look to try and finish with a positive record for the first time in at least a decade. Their next match is March 29 at 1:30 p.m. against the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

By Dale Fredriks

Other Stories Positive performances from tennis team Men’s tennis wins three-quarters of their matches, gaining momentum heading into final stretch of the season.

Eagles grow past early season struggles Biola women’s tennis picked up their second straight win with a comfortable victory over Pacific Lutheran University.

Back-to-back matches result in resounding victories Men’s tennis grabs two convincing wins to get themselves only one game back from an even record.

