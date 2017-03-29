Tweet Email Chimes’ Athlete of the Week: Men’s Tennis’ Philip Westwood

Westwood’s commanding play at the No. 2 slot earns him this week’s award. | Chak Hee Lo/THE CHIMES

The men’s tennis team found themselves on the upswing this week, going 3-1 to move their record to just one win under .500. The Eagles’ recent surge is due in large part to the astounding play of junior No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles Philip Westwood. Westwood’s commanding week kicked of with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in singles and a 8-0 victory in doubles against the University of the Southwest. Westwood turned around the next day and swiftly took down his singles opponent 6-1, 6-1 and his doubles opponent 8-3. Westwood spearheaded an Eagles sweep of Pacific Lutheran University where he picked up a 6-4, 6-2 victory in singles and an 8-3 win in doubles on March 28. With momentum on his side, Westwood faced off against the University of Hawaii at Hilo but hit a snag in the road, losing both matches in singles and doubles. Despite the rough end to the week, Westwood dominated at the Biola Tennis Center and proved his worthiness as this week’s winner of the Chimes’ Athlete of the Week.

Stats: March 23 against University of the Southwest: Singles (WIN): 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: 8-0 (WIN)

March 24 against St. Lawrence University: Singles: 6-1, 6-1(WIN); Doubles: 8-3 (WIN)

March 28 against Pacific Lutheran University: Singles: 6-4, 6-2 (WIN); Doubles: 8-3 (WIN)

March 29 against University of Hawaii Hilo: Singles: 6-2, 6-0 (LOSS); Doubles: 8-4 (LOSS)

By Kyle Kohner

Other Stories L.A. Pro Sports Update 3/30 Lakers’ restructured backcourt thrives, Clippers win crucial game against Jazz, Kings reach brink of elimination and Ducks win three straight.



Positive performances from tennis team Men’s tennis wins three-quarters of their matches, gaining momentum heading into final stretch of the season.

Women’s golf finishes seventh at Ogio-Bulldog Classic A trio of freshmen led the Eagles to a 653 in their penultimate tournament.

