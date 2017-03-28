Tweet Email Baseball just out of top three

By taking two of three against Hope International, the Eagles are one game out of third place in the conference. | Kyle Kohner/THE CHIMES

The Eagles experienced the worst and best in their three-game series against Hope International University but managed to improve to 10-8 in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Following their four-homer 10-3 victory in the series-opener on March 24, Biola split their doubleheader on March 25 with an error-filled 7-0 defeat in game one and 6-2 victory in game two.

The return of Thorne

At the start of their series, the Eagles were relieved to see senior catcher Sam Thorne return after missing a month with an oblique injury.

“[My first game back was] pretty good,” said Thorne. “I was just trying to see pitches, maybe take some good swings and I ended up getting some big hits. I hit pretty well and it carried into today.”

In his first game back since Feb. 28, Thorne contributed a home run and two RBIs in the Eagles’ winning effort over the Royals in the series-opening game. Along with home runs from sophomore center fielder Jerron Largusa, junior first baseman Colton Worthington and senior catcher Rawley Hughes, Thorne’s strong game adequately supported senior starting pitcher Jimmy Gallarda’s quality start.

In their doubleheader starts, junior starting pitchers Micah Beyer and Wyatt Haccou tied their season-highs in strikeouts. Beyer, who fell victim to three errors and a silenced offense, retired 11 batters through eight innings to remain atop the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with 76 strikeouts this season.

"our worst game of the season"

“We came out in the first game and did not play well in any of the three phases of the game,” Thorne said. “It was probably our worst game of the season. That was one we just had to forget about going into the second game and completely flush it.”

Similarly, Haccou struck out seven and allowed just two runs in the second game. Although he lost to The Master’s University in his last start on March 18, he also posted seven strikeouts to set his season-high.

After splitting their doubleheader with the University of Antelope Valley on March 28, the team returns to Eagles Diamond for a non-conference game against Marymount California University on Tuesday, April 4 at 2 p.m.

By Keaton Moore

