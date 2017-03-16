Tweet Email L.A. Pro Sports Update

NBA

L.A. Lakers: The Lakers started their past seven-day stretch by beating the Phoenix Suns on the road 122-110 behind 28 and 19 points, respectively, from their young guards D’Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson. The Lakers could not capitalize on the rare victory, but they dropped a close game to the Philadelphia 76ers at home before getting blown out by the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets on the road. On the bright side, the win does ensure that the Lakers own their first 20 plus win season since 2015.

Player of the​ week: Power Forward Julius Randle: (Last four games) 13.5 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game

L.A. Clippers: The Clippers bounced back from an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves by taking two of their next three games, including double-digit victories against the Memphis Grizzlies and Sixers. Superstar point guard Chris Paul enjoyed his best stretch since his recent return from injury, knocking down 30 points against the Grizzlies and 33 in a loss to the Utah Jazz two days later.

Player of the week: Point Guard Chris Paul: (last three games) 27.3 points per game, 7.0 assists per game

NHL

L.A. Kings: The Kings went 2-2 over the past week, with a huge overtime victory over the Nashville Predators on March 9 followed by a win against the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals on March 11. Unfortunately, they dropped both back-to-back games against the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes and remain four points behind the eighth-ranked Blues for the final playoff spot. The Kings’ revamped goalie tandem of returning star Jonathan Quick and recent acquisition Ben Bishop has been solid, allowing three or fewer goals in each of the team’s past four games.

Player of the week: Center Tyler Toffoli: (Last two games) 2 goals, 2 assists

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks shut out the Chicago Blackhawks in the Windy City on March 9, but could not carry that momentum into the next night’s context at St. Louis, where they fell to the Blues. They returned home to complete a huge victory against the Capitals on March 12. Backup goalie Jonathan Bernier led the way in his last two games after being pressed into a starting role when John Gibson went down with an injury, shutting out Chicago and only allowing two goals to the mighty Caps.

Player of the week: Right Wing Corey Perry: (Last three games) 3 goals, 1 assist

By Austin Green

Other Stories Silenced voices: International Women’s Day On this day, we remember the women around the world who were and are silenced and oppressed.

L.A. Pro Sports Update 3/9 Lakers keep losing, Clippers and Kings tread water and Ducks win close contest against Nashville.

L.A. Pro Sports Update Lakers and Clippers resume play after the All-Star break while Kings beat Ducks in crosstown matchup.