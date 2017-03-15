Tweet Email Chimes’ Athlete of the Week: Softball's Kayla Neff

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Eagles’ freshman catcher Kayla Neff furthered her hot start to her budding Biola career by lacing a game-winning single into left field, earning the Eagles a 9-8 victory over the Menlo Oaks on March 11. The Huntington Beach, Calif. native emphatically capped off a week that saw her go 5-9 at the plate while driving in two runs, including the game winner on March 11. Neff’s stout week was nothing abnormal for the freshman. In fact, Neff increased her team lead in batting average (.389), slugging percentage (.625), on base percentage (.464) and runs batted in (17). With her continued trend of offensive power at the plate displayed this week, Neff earns this week’s Chimes’ Athlete of the Week.

Stats: 4 Games: 5-9, 1 Run, 2 RBIs (Game-winning RBI on March 11)

