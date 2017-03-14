Tweet Email Crime Log ― March 3-12

Grand Theft ― Bookstore

Reported March 3, 2:55 p.m., occurred between Feb. 15, 9 a.m. and Feb. 24, 5 p.m.

A staff member reported approximately five textbooks stolen. The case has not been reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Petty Theft ― Biola Professional Building

Reported March 8, 5:22 p.m., occurred on March 8, between 12 and 2 p.m.

A driver reported several electronics stolen from their unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The case has been reported to the LASD, who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.

Vandalism ― Dig Site

Reported March 10, 9:02 a.m., occurred between March 3, 8:30 a.m. and March 10, 9 a.m.

A professor reported two tarps covering the site had been moved and damaged. Campus Safety is unsure whether the damage was intentional and is continuing the investigation.

Disturbing the Peace ― Talbot East

Reported March 10, 9:44 a.m.

A staff member reported loud noises coming from outside, disturbing a conference being held inside the building. An officer made contact with the film crew making the noise, but they had already finished moving their equipment.

Petty Theft ― Chase Gym

Reported March 10, 11:14 a.m., occurred March 9, 8 a.m. and 8:35 a.m.

A student reported losing several rings inside the gym. The case was then reported as a petty theft due to the value of the items. The rings were found later that afternoon inside the gym.

By Jana Eller

Other Stories Crime Log ― February 27-March 8 A disturbance of the peace makes up this week's crime log.

Parking problems ensue As drivers struggle to find parking off campus, students and administration work to find solutions.

Crime Log ― February 20-26 Grand Theft, Petty Theft and Disturbing the Peace