Tweet Email Chimes’ Athlete of the Week: Track & Field’s Lyndee Dawson

Three All-American honors allows Lyndee Dawson to capture this week’s award. | Courtesy of Nick Dawson

Senior runner Lyndee Dawson lit up the NAIA Indoor Nationals in Johnson City, Tenn. from March 2 to March 4 by earning three All-American honors, including a second place finish in the women’s 3,000m individual race. Dawson’s podium finish also represented her career best in the event with a time of 9:48.41. The senior from Puyallup, Wash. pulled out two other All-American performances in the 4,000m DMR and the 4x800m relay. Dawson anchored a quartet of talent comprised of fellow senior Alisa Murray, junior Hannah Hunsaker and freshman Carissa Kalpakjian to a fourth place finish with a time of 12:03.89 in the DMR. The next day, Dawson, senior Stephanie Chaires, Murray and Hunsaker finished seventh in the 4x800m with a time of 9:26.03 to earn another All-American honor. Due to her phenomenal efforts at the weekend’s prestigious event, Dawson sprints to capture this week’s Chimes’ Athlete of the week.

Stats: Women’s 3,000m: 2nd place finish, 9:48.41(Personal Best), All American

Women’s 4,000m DMR: 4th place finish, 12:03.89, All American

Women’s 4x800m relay: 7th place finish, 9:26.03, All-American

By Kyle Kohner

Other Stories Basketball suffers setback in GSAC tournament Eagles denied chance at second consecutive conference title.

L.A. Pro Sports Update 3/9 Lakers keep losing, Clippers and Kings tread water and Ducks win close contest against Nashville.

Conference playoffs over, national playoffs to come Women’s basketball’s GSAC run comes to an end against Westmont, but the Eagles are still headed to the NAIA playoffs.