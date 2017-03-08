Biola's student-run newspaper
Chimes’ Athlete of the Week: Track & Field’s Lyndee Dawson

Senior runner Lyndee Dawson lit up the NAIA Indoor Nationals in Johnson City, Tenn. from March 2 to March 4 by earning three All-American honors, including a second place finish in the women’s 3,000m individual race. Dawson’s podium finish also represented her career best in the event with a time of 9:48.41. The senior from Puyallup, Wash. pulled out two other All-American performances in the 4,000m DMR and the 4x800m relay. Dawson anchored a quartet of talent comprised of fellow senior Alisa Murray, junior Hannah Hunsaker and freshman Carissa Kalpakjian to a fourth place finish with a time of 12:03.89 in the DMR. The next day, Dawson, senior Stephanie Chaires, Murray and Hunsaker finished seventh in the 4x800m with a time of 9:26.03 to earn another All-American honor. Due to her phenomenal efforts at the weekend’s prestigious event, Dawson sprints to capture this week’s Chimes’ Athlete of the week.

Stats: Women’s 3,000m: 2nd place finish, 9:48.41(Personal Best), All American

         Women’s 4,000m DMR: 4th place finish, 12:03.89, All American

         Women’s 4x800m relay: 7th place finish, 9:26.03, All-American

