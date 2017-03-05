Tweet Email Baseball completes sweep

With their doubleheader sweep at William Jessup University, the Eagles are quickly rising through the Golden State Athletic Conference standings with their 3-5 record. A six-run first inning fueled Biola to an 8-2 victory in game one and two runs proved enough for the Eagles to beat the Warriors 2-1 in game two.

The Eagles batted through their whole lineup and took a commanding 6-0 lead in the top of the first. Sophomore third baseman Joey Magro began the inning with a double and eventually scored the first run of the game off a wild pitch.

Before the end of the inning, junior designated hitter Colton Worthington and sophomore centerfielder Jerron Largusa both doubled in a run. Senior first baseman Jonas Wellan posted an RBI single and sophomore second baseman Anj Bourgeois hit a sacrifice fly to score the final run of the inning.

Worthington added another run to the Eagles’ side of the scoreboard with his first home run of the season. Three batters later, senior designated hitter Rawley Hughes hit an RBI double that put the Eagles ahead 8-0.

Eight runs proved more than enough for junior starting pitcher Micah Beyer, who pitched the Eagles through six one-run innings and struck out five. He now stands 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA.

Unlike the first game, the Warriors held the Eagles scoreless until the third inning. Senior right fielder Jeremy Barth gave Biola the lead with an RBI single and he eventually scored off an error. With a 2-0 lead, junior starting pitcher Wyatt Haccou pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowed just six hits and one run to improve to 3-1.

The Eagles return home to face the Morningside College Mustangs on Tuesday, March 7 at 2 p.m

By Keaton Moore

