Tweet Email BYU-Hawaii tests Biola’s talent

The Eagles’ tennis teams lost both matches to BYU-Hawaii, but had a chance to face quality competition. | Amelia Mowry/THE CHIMES

The NCAA Div. II Brigham Young University-Hawaii Seasiders traveled to sunny La Mirada on March 1 for a matchup against the Biola Eagles’ tennis teams. BYUH showed why they are ranked No. 26 in their division with a 9-0 sweep of Biola’s women’s team and a 5-2 victory over the men. The women fall to 2-7 overall and the men’s record drops to 2-6.

The women had a rough time against the Seasiders, but gained some valuable experience playing some extremely tough competition. All of the matches were blowouts, with only one doubles match and one singles set earning two games.

The team of freshman Tinisee Kandakai and sophomore Katie Boesl did best in the doubles matches, losing their set 8-2 on the No. 3 court. Junior Brooke Sanford came the closest in the singles matches, taking two games from her opponent in the first set of her match on the No. 2 court.

On the men’s side, they came significantly closer to victory. They got out to an early match lead by winning two of the three doubles matches in dramatic fashion. On the No. 1 court, the duo of freshman Derek James and junior Lucas Lee battled hard for their 9-7 tiebreaker win. On the No. 2 court, senior Luke Mountain and junior Philip Westwood had by far the toughest match of the day, winning their match 9-8 with a 7-5 super tiebreaker.

In singles play, BYUH swept the first four, giving them the necessary five wins, ending the match early per an agreement between the coaches in advance of the match. James and junior Milos Zoric were leading in their respective singles matches, but never had the chance to see if they could win.

Both teams will trek out to Phoenix on March 4 at 12 p.m. to face the Arizona Christian University Firestorm in a Golden State Athletic Conference match. The men will look to improve their GSAC record to 2-2 against the 2-0 Firestorm, while the women face the 1-1 Firestorm to try for their 2-2 GSAC record.

By Dale Fredriks

Other Stories Trump rolls back regulation on high education Universities are at the center of a struggle between education and profitability.

Catholic epistles get moment in spotlight New book by Biola professor takes closer look at New Testament letters.

Students need more open hours Biola residents need to voice their opinion to encourage positive change.