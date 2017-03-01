Tweet Email L.A. Pro Sports Update

NBA

L.A. Lakers: The new-look Lakers kept doing much of what they did before the NBA trade deadline: losing. In addition to trading away guard Lou Williams, the team’s best player, new team president Magic Johnson revamped the team’s guard lineup behind starters D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young to give more opportunity to younger players. The result so far includes a road defeat at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder followed by home losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets.

Player of the wee​k: Point Guard D’Angelo Russell: (Last three games) 23.3 points per game, 6.0 assists per game

L.A. Clippers: In their first game after the All-Star break, the Clippers looked like they were finally going to beat their rival Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23. After building a 12-point lead at halftime, the Clippers allowed a whopping 50 points in the third quarter en route to a 10-point loss. Star point guard Chris Paul returned for the following game, which the Clippers lost at home to the Spurs. They got back to their winning ways, however, with a 124-121 victory against the Hornets.

Player of the week: Power Forward Blake Griffin: (last three games) 28.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game

NHL

L.A. Kings: The Kings got a double dose of good news this week. First, superstar goalie Jonathan Quick returned after getting injured in the first game of the season. That prompted the trade of Peter Budaj, Quick’s replacement, to the Tampa Bay Lightning for All-Star goalie Ben Bishop to help lighten Quick’s load as he eases back into competition. The team has lost three of their last four games, but their one win came against the rival Ducks.

Player of the week: Left wing Tanner Pearson: (Last four games) 2 goals, 3 assists

Anaheim Ducks: A week after defeating the Kings 4-1 at home, the Ducks were on the losing end when they were shutout 1-0 in Los Angeles on Feb. 25. Anaheim will not play again until March 3, but it has been busy off the ice, trading minor league left wing Kenton Helgesen and a low draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for fellow minor leaguers Sam Carrick and Spencer Abbott.

By Austin Green

