Crime Log ― February 20-26
Grand Theft ― Lot C
Reported Feb. 20, 8:04 a.m., occurred between Nov. 1, 12 a.m. and Feb. 20, 8:04 a.m.
An employee reported construction materials missing from the Alton and Lydia Lim Center for Science, Technology and Health site. The case has been reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.
Petty Theft ― Lot C
Reported Feb. 20, 10:09 a.m., occurred Feb. 17, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Two workers reported personal items missing from their bags on the construction site. The case was reported to the LASD who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.
Disturbing the Peace ― Softball Field
Reported Feb. 22, 11:05 p.m.
A student reported a possible fight between two individuals. Upon contact, the individuals claimed to be doing boxing drills. The Campus Safety officer informed them it was quiet hours and requested they stop for the night. The individuals adhered without further incident.