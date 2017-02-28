Tweet Email Crime Log ― February 20-26

Grand Theft ― Lot C

Reported Feb. 20, 8:04 a.m., occurred between Nov. 1, 12 a.m. and Feb. 20, 8:04 a.m.

An employee reported construction materials missing from the Alton and Lydia Lim Center for Science, Technology and Health site. The case has been reported to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.

Petty Theft ― Lot C

Reported Feb. 20, 10:09 a.m., occurred Feb. 17, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Two workers reported personal items missing from their bags on the construction site. The case was reported to the LASD who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.

Disturbing the Peace ― Softball Field

Reported Feb. 22, 11:05 p.m.

A student reported a possible fight between two individuals. Upon contact, the individuals claimed to be doing boxing drills. The Campus Safety officer informed them it was quiet hours and requested they stop for the night. The individuals adhered without further incident.

By Jana Eller

Other Stories Fundraising continues for science center After the $180 million campaign comes to an end, funding the science center does not.

Crime Log ― February 13-19 A hit and run, petty theft and disturbance of peace make up this week's crime log.

Biola takes measures to protect its community Campus Safety installs new emergency response guidebooks throughout campus.

