Tweet Email Eagles take doubleheader from Marymount

Showing no sign of rust after their six-day rest, the Eagles pitched their way past a doubleheader against Marymount California University on Thursday, Feb. 23. Senior right-handed pitcher Kimmy Triolo led the Eagles to a 2-1 victory in game one prior to the Eagles’ 4-2 win in game two.

No sooner had junior third baseman Selina Sherlin given the Eagles the lead with a sacrifice fly in the first inning of game one than the Mariners tied the game 1-1 in the second. Three innings later, Sherlin put Biola ahead once again with an RBI single in the fifth.

Bound for her sixth win of the season, Triolo held the Mariners to just three hits and one run. For the second time this season, she threw a season-high four strikeouts and now stands 6-2.

By the second inning of game two, the Eagles held a 2-0 lead over the Mariners. Despite RBI singles hit by sophomore first baseman Hailey Boyett and sophomore left fielder Karen Lieng, Marymount evened the score with two runs in the top of the fifth.

However, the Eagles used a pair of errors made by the Mariners to quickly regain the lead. After sophomore right fielder Areana Ramos drove in a run while reaching base on an error, Sherlin singled in another run to put the Eagles ahead 4-2 in the sixth, which ended up as the final score.

Now standing 11-4-2, the Eagles open up Golden State Athletic Conference play with a doubleheader against Hope International University on Saturday, Feb. 25.

By Keaton Moore