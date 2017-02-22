Tweet Email SGA hears from Deborah Taylor

At the start of the Student Government Association meeting, the senators discussed how their second SGA Hour went. They shared how most students do not approach the table to talk with them. The senators also discussed having posters or signs put up with a topic of the night on it in order to draw more students to the table.

Sam Jackson, SGA senior vice president, then discussed a senate handbook he and SGA president Jessica Snow have begun and continue to work on. The handbook includes information for senators on their job, a typical week, what their relationship with Residence Life should look like and several other topics.

For the remainder of the meeting, senators heard from provost and senior vice president Deborah Taylor about her experience with engaging in diversity. Taylor shared about her son helping her realize her passion for diversity and how she began going to multicultural events and joined the diversity leadership committee at Biola. Taylor also talked about how the Student Congress of Racial Reconciliation impacted her understanding of different backgrounds.

Senators were then able to ask Taylor questions regarding any topic, including why Biola does not require student SCORR attendance, the forming of cross-cultural competency in Bible courses and the changing of general education requirements. Taylor discussed the broad implications of requiring SCORR attendance, such as how days would have to be cut from either Torrey Conference or Missions Conference and how other schools could then not attend SCORR because of size constraints. In regard to Bible courses, Taylor mentioned how the Acts and New Testament courses piloted lessons on cross-cultural engagement this semester. Taylor also said general education requirements will decrease from 130 total units to 120 units for next year’s incoming freshmen.

PROPOSALS

Snow proposed for $240 to have donuts at three SGA Hours this semester, specifically ones after open proposals. Snow feels with food more students will come to the table.

Snow also proposed for $600 to fund a Student Leadership Summit weekend at Wheaton College in Chicago, Ill. from April 7-9. The president elect and Snow would travel to the training to learn from SGA presidents at other schools. The money covers a $75 fee per person and plane tickets costing about $300 each — however, Wheaton gives a $200 travel stipend reducing the overall cost.

