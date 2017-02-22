Tweet Email L.A. Pro Sports Update

NBA

All-Star Game: The NBA All-Star Game took place on Feb. 19 after an eventful weekend in New Orleans. The main storyline entering the contest was the reunion of Western Conference forward Kevin Durant and guard Russell Westbrook, who famously have not spoken since Durant left Westbrook and the

Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in the offseason. The ex-teammates made waves during the game when Durant threw a perfect lob to Westbrook, but hometown star Anthony Davis stole the show. The New Orleans Pelicans forward set an All-Star game record with 52 points to power the Western Conference to a 192-182 win. He was named the game’s MVP and got even better news soon afterwards when the Pelicans traded for Sacramento Kings All-Star center Demarcus Cousins.

L.A. Lakers: The Lakers made a major change when owner Jeanie Buss replaced her brother Jim with franchise legend Magic Johnson as President of Basketball Operations on Feb. 21. Later that day, Johnson dealt guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets for forward Corey Brewer and a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Longtime Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak was also fired, and Johnson has reportedly hired NBA agent Rob Pelinka to take his place.

NHL

L.A. Kings: The Kings snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 21. Center Trevor Lewis scored a key breakaway goal to get the Kings over the hump. The Kings currently sit just outside of the playoff picture, just two points behind the eighth-seeded Calgary Flames.

Player of the week: Left wing Tanner Pearson: (Last four games) 3 goals, 2 assists

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks slipped to fifth place in the Western Conference following losses to the Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes, but were able to scrape out a 1-0 win against the Kings on Feb. 19. Center Ryan Getzlaf assisted defenseman Josh Manson for the only goal of the game while goalie John Gibson shutout the Kings on the other end.

Player of the week: Center Ryan Getzlaf: (Last three games) 2 goals, 1 assist

By Austin Green

