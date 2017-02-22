Tweet Email Chimes’ Athlete of the Week: Men’s Tennis Derek James

With James extending his unbeaten streak in singles to start the season and Biola career, he wins this week’s award. | Courtesy of Steven Guersch

It is hard to ask for a better start to a college athlete’s career. Freshman No. 3 singles player Derek James has tallied off six straight singles victories to start the season and his Biola playing career. Although the men’s tennis team has struggled out of the gates with a 2-4 record in 2017, James broke through as the Eagles’ silver lining. Even more impressive, James has won each of his sets by an average of nearly four games, indicating that he is winning each match quickly and convincingly. Within the last week, James has a 6-3, 6-2 singles victory against Holy Names University and a 6-1, 6-0 singles victory against Chapman University. While James has towered over the singles competition, he has achieved similar success in doubles competition by going 4-2 in the first six matches of the season. Because of his commanding efforts thus far in the 2017 tennis season, James has decidedly captured this week’s Chimes’ Athlete of the Week.

Stats: Against Holy Names University: Singles; 6-3,6-2; Doubles (w/ David Garcia): 8-3 loss

Against Chapman University: Singles: 6-1,6-0; Doubles (w/ David Garcia): 8-6 win

By Kyle Kohner

Other Stories Regular season comes to a close A pair of wins for Biola women’s basketball ensures a favorable postseason spot.

Dawson, Hunsaker qualify for Indoor Championships In an exceptionally rare Biola-hosted meet, two Eagles athletes completed the mile fast enough to go to nationals.

Last Chance Qualifier provides successful outing Lyndee Dawson and Hannah Hunsaker qualify for the Indoor Championships at a rare Biola-hosted track meet.