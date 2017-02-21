Tweet Email Crime Log ― February 13-19

Hit and Run: Property Damage ― Lot G

Reported Feb. 12, 4:12 p.m., occurred Feb. 12, 4:10 p.m.

A student reported a car backing into another car and then driving away. Campus Safety contacted the victim, who chose to not file a report with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, as the accident only caused a minor dent. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Petty Theft ― Sutherland Hall

Reported Feb. 16, occurred sometime prior to 9:14 a.m.

A staff member reported parts of a window missing from the building. Upon investigation, Campus Safety determined facilities had taken the pieces while they were working on the window.

Disturbing the Peace ― Hope Hall

Reported Feb. 18, 11:37 p.m.

A student reported a group of individuals playing basketball on the court outside Hope during quiet hours. An officer made contact and informed them of quiet hour rules and asked them to stop playing. The individuals adhered without further incident.

By Jana Eller

