Eagles rally against Corban

The Biola baseball team fought the wind and rain to gain an edge in their series with the Corban University Warriors. Working against an early three-run deficit, the Eagles bested the Warriors 5-3 and improved to 9-4 overall.

Capitalizing on errors

After three one-inning appearances in relief, senior right-handed pitcher Sam Thorne took the mound as Biola’s starting pitcher. As the Warriors held the Eagles hitless through four innings, Corban scored off Thorne in the third and took a 1-0 lead. Even after Thorne gave way to junior right-handed pitcher Jake Battaglia in the fourth, the Warriors added two runs to their lead in the fifth inning.

By way of three hits and the capitalization on two errors, the Eagles tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Thorne, who reentered as a pinch hitter, and senior left fielder Jeremy Barth helped even the score with a pair of RBI singles.

Jang shuts the door

From there, the bullpen held Corban scoreless as sophomore second baseman Anj Bourgeois doubled in the go-ahead run after junior first baseman Colton Worthington reached base on an error. The following inning, Barth drove in his second run of the game and put the Eagles up 5-3 in the seventh. Although the Warriors put two runners on base in the ninth inning, junior right-handed pitcher Daniel Jang shut the door, earning his third save of the season.

Once again, the Eagles’ upcoming schedule is dependent on weather conditions. With a chance of finishing their four-game series with Corban on Saturday, Feb. 18, Biola anticipates their next game to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. against Marymount California University.

By Keaton Moore

