Tennis continues to struggle

Following their season-opening victories, the men’s and women’s tennis teams are off to a rough start. | Photo Courtesy of Neil morgan

While both tennis teams’ overall records suffered in the last week, the women’s team fell back to an even conference record. With four matches between the pair, the men’s team is now 1-3 and the women’s team 2-4.

sweeps abound

Despite starting out the season with an 8-1 win over Hope International University on Feb. 4, the men’s team has yet to win another match. The Eagles lost two back-to-back meetings by just a single game. Similarly, the women’s team stood 2-1 before suffering their own three-game losing streak.

The men’s team faced the San Diego Christian College Hawks on Feb. 11 and lost 5-4. Although the Eagles took two out of three in doubles competition, their results in the singles matches proved the deciding factor. As the Hawks beat the men’s team, they also defeated the women’s team 8-1. Following the sweep in the singles competition, freshmen Tinisee Kandakai and Allison Torres gave Biola its only victorious match against the Hawks.

The men’s strength against the Hawks turned out to be their weakness in their 5-4 loss to Concordia University. While they kept pace with Concordia through the singles matches, junior David Garcia and freshman Derek James came out with the only victory for Biola in the doubles competition. Meanwhile, the women’s team experienced even less luck as Concordia swept them 9-0.

Although they held off being swept, the men’s team struggled against Azusa Pacific University in their 8-1 defeat on Feb. 15. Though Biola lost all three doubles matches, James spoiled Azusa’s sweep with his 6-4; 6-4 singles victory.

The men’s team will prepare for their next match against Chapman University on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. before they join the women’s team in a match against Occidental College on Feb. 18.

By Keaton Moore

