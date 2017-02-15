Tweet Email Missions Conference schedule changes

The schedule for the 2017 Missions Conference has changed, requiring students to attend at least one conference session on Thursday, March 16.

Missions Conference directors contacted students through an email from the Student Missionary Union on Feb. 15 about changes to the schedule. The main alteration is Wednesday, March 15 will only have four sessions rather than five sessions as in previous years. Students must attend at least one additional session on Thursday, March 16 or Friday, March 17 in order to meet the conference credit requirement of five sessions.

“Our staff felt led to make these changes in order to re-orient Biola students back towards the original intent of Missions Conference week: to be a consecrated time of response to the final and most urgent call of Christ to ‘go therefore and make disciples of all nations,’” conference directors Kristina Lowen and Colton Meo said in the email.

The email also included the schedule, listing the times for each of the main sessions, breakout sessions and the Global Awareness station. Students will receive one conference credit for each, except on Friday when students can receive two credits.

On the same day, SMU announced through their Facebook page that Kings Kaleidoscope will return for the second year.

By Rebecca Mitchell

