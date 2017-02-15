Tweet Email L.A. Pro Sports Update

NFL

Super Bowl: In the 51st edition of the big game, quarterback Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to an incredible comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons led by a score of 28-3 midway through the third quarter before Brady and the Patriots’ offense started chipping away at the seemingly insurmountable lead. With only one minute left in the fourth, running back James White scored a touchdown and wide receiver Danny Amendola caught a pass to complete a two-point conversion and tie the game. That play ushered in the first overtime in Super Bowl history, in which White scored the game-winning touchdown. It marked the fifth Super Bowl championship for Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, cementing their status as one of the greatest player-coach duos in all of sports.

NHL

L.A. Kings: The Kings have surged back into playoff contention lately, currently holding the eighth seed in the western conference. After back-to-back shutout losses on the road, the Kings’ offense finally erupted in a win against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 9. Center Jeff Carter recorded two goals and two assists in the game, while left wing Tanner Pearson added a goal and two assists of his own.

Player of the week: Center Jeff Carter: (Past three games) two goals, two assists

Anaheim Ducks: The Dunks are comfortably in the playoff picture as they currently hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference. They return to the Honda Center after a 2-4 road trip that ended on a high note when goalie John Gibson shut out the Minnesota Wild to give the Ducks a 1-0 win.

Player of the week: Right Wing Corey Perry: (Past four games) two goals, two assists

NBA

L.A. Clippers: Despite star point guard Chris Paul being out for at least another month, the Clippers remain near the upper tier of the NBA’s western conference with a 34-21 record through Feb. 15. Blake Griffin has carried much of the burden in Paul’s absence, averaging nearly 27 points, six assists, and 12 rebounds per game in the month of February.

Player of the week: Power Forward Blake Griffin: (Past four games) 26.0 points per game, 10.3 rebounds per game, 7.5 assists per game

L.A. Lakers: A recent lineup change by coach Luke Walton has given the struggling Lakers some hope, as the team has gone 2-2 over its last four games with road wins over the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. Lou Williams maintained his scoring dominance off the bench, averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game on the season.

Player of the week: Shooting guard Lou Williams: (Past four games) 22.3 points per game, 3.3 assists per game, 1.3 rebounds per game

By Austin Green

Other Stories A pair of easy wins on the road Men’s basketball’s offense sees contributions everywhere while defense continues to dominate.

Defense is the name of the game Men’s basketball allows only 36 points including a miniscule eight in the first half.

L.A. Pro Sports Update Clippers, Ducks and Kings all split week of games while Rams fall flat in Foxborough and Lakers lose four in a row.

