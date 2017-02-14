Tweet Email Crime Log ― February 6-12

Vehicle Theft ― Lot K

Reported Feb. 6, 1:45 p.m., occurred between Jan. 31, 3 p.m. and Feb. 6, 1 p.m.

A student reported their motorcycle stolen from the parking lot. The case has been referred to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.

Possession of Alcohol ― Hope Hall

Reported Feb. 6, 5:36 p.m.

Student Development reported three students who had alcohol in their dorm rooms. After investigating the incident and making contact with the residents, Campus Safety referred the case back to Student Development.

Petty Theft ― Fitness Center

Reported, Feb. 6, 7:20 a.m., occurred Feb. 6 between 6:50 a.m. and 7:20 a.m.

A student reported their I.D. card stolen. After investigating the incident, Campus Safety determined the I.D. card to be lost, shut down the card and the student was issued a new one.

Disturbing the Peace ― Li Apartments

Reported Feb. 9, 12:05 a.m.

A student reported loud music coming from another apartment. An officer made contact with the accused students to inform them of quiet hours and requested the music be turned off. The students adhered without further incident.

Hit and Run: Property Damage ― Biola Avenue

Reported Feb. 9, 1:39 p.m.

A student reported their car was rear-ended as they were exiting Biola Avenue. The perpetrator fled the scene before the arrival of Campus Safety. The victim chose not to report the case to the LASD in light of the minimal damage caused by the accident.

Trespassing ― Track and Field

Reported Feb. 9, 9:02 a.m.

An officer made contact with two individuals and determined they had no association with Biola. The officer informed them Biola is private property and the individuals left without further incident.

Disturbing the Peace ― Baseball Field

Reported Feb. 10, 6:15 a.m.

An off-campus neighbor reported loud noise coming from the field. Upon making contact with personnel on the field, the officer observed they were finishing testing the sound system and allowed them to finish.

By Jana Eller