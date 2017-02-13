Tweet Email Softball keeps rolling, notches road sweep

Biola softball won their fourth and fifth consecutive games on Feb. 11 in a road doubleheader at the University of Antelope Valley. Their performance at the plate became their biggest asset, as they scored twenty-two runs over the two games. Junior outfielders Kristin Gutierrez and Anjie Amezquita combined for seven RBIs in game one, respectively, while freshman catcher Kayla Neff recorded that many by herself in game two.

The Eagles’ pitching, already tired from a doubleheader the previous day, struggled throughout the afternoon. Senior Kimmy Triolo and junior Selina Sherlin gave up a combined six runs in the first game. Biola more than made up for it at the plate, however, with a ten-run outburst punctuated by a six-run third inning. The Eagles capitalized on some shoddy fielding by Antelope Valley, as senior second baseman Miranda Galindo and freshman outfielder Jay Perez came around to score on errors. That helped load the bases for Amezquita, who laced a three-run triple to the right center field gap then promptly scored on a single from sophomore catcher Alexis Parker.

Biola blew open game two early, scoring three runs in the first inning and four in the second. All the offense in the first came courtesy of a three-run home run from Neff, her first of the season. She became a big factor in the second inning as well, providing a bases-loaded single to drive in two more runs. Neff struck again in the fourth with another home run, a two-run shot that gave her a whopping seven RBIs in the game. The Eagles made that more than enough, as sophomore pitcher Kaile Chavez and freshman pitcher Paula Damas combined to only allow three runs in an eventual 12-3 victory to ensure the sweep.

The Eagles will get some much-needed rest after playing in four contests over two days before heading to Concordia University for another road doubleheader on Feb. 14. Game times are set for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

By Austin Green

