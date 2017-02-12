Tweet Email Kirton achieves career night

After falling behind in the first quarter, Biola’s women’s basketball team turned on the jets against the Menlo College Oaks to win their tenth conference game in the regular season, a feat they last managed during the 2011-2012 season. Senior forward Joclyn Kirton led the effort with a career-high 30 points and 14 rebounds, her ninth double-double of the season.

The Oaks, who sit at 2-10 in the Golden State Athletic Conference, got out to a fast start, but could not come back after being outscored in the second quarter 26-12 by the Eagles. The second half featured closer scoring between the teams, but Biola still came out on top with the 35-32 advantage.

Junior guard DeMoria White and senior guard Annie Park remained their usual productive selves in the game, putting up 17 and 12 points, respectively. Sophomore Sara Dougan also had a quality night, putting together nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Biola has three regular season GSAC games remaining to try and beat their single-season GSAC win record of 11 wins set in the 2011-2012 season. They face the unbeaten Vanguard University Lions inside Chase Gymnasium on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m., and will look to grab a huge upset over the No. 5 Lions.

By Dale Fredriks

Other Stories Biola rocks the house in Rocklin Senior forward Joclyn Kirton stole the spotlight on and off the court in Thursday’s win over William Jessup.

Eagles unable to recover against Menlo Now on a three-game losing streak, the baseball team lost to the Oaks in their first GSAC matchup.

Tixier, Brinson headline first two days of PCSC competition Tixier becomes Biola’s first-ever individual champion on day two of championship meet.