Eagles unable to recover against Menlo

With a chance of rain on Feb. 11, the Eagles began their Golden State Athletic Conference season-opening series with a doubleheader against the Menlo College Oaks. Despite an overall strong start to the season, the Eagles dropped both games of the doubleheader

to the Oaks.

In both games, Menlo built an early lead and scored at least three runs by the second inning. An uncharacteristically rough first inning from senior starting pitcher Jimmy Gallarda allowed Menlo to shoot ahead 3-0 in game one. As Gallarda settled in and struck out a season-high seven batters by the seventh inning, RBI from senior first baseman Jonas Wellan and junior shortstop Ricky Perez brought the Eagles within one after the second inning. However, the Oaks added an additional two runs and beat the Eagles 5-2.

In game two, the Oaks took a 4-0 lead with a pair of runs scored off of junior starting pitcher Micah Beyer in the first and second innings. Down by five in the bottom of the fourth, sophomore third baseman Joey Margo singled up the middle to drive in Biola’s first run of the game. Despite another two runs scored off a triple by Wellan, the Eagles lost game two against Menlo. Consequently, their conference record dropped to 0-2 while their overall record remained above even at 5-3.

The Eagles wrap up their series against Menlo on Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m.

By Keaton Moore

