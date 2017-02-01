Tweet Email $214,184,605 raised by campaign

President Barry Corey announced in the convocation chapel on Wednesday morning the final amount raised through the Biola campaign, “A Soul of Conviction, a Voice of Courage,” totaled $214,184,605.

After five years of traveling across the United States, the campaign came to a close on Dec. 31, 2016 as Biola’s largest fundraising campaign, raising over the goal of $180 million.

“When we set out on this campaign five years ago, we had no idea where the money would come from and how it would be applied,” Corey said. “So, it was miracle after miracle of great stories of God’s people being faithful to the mission of Biola and stepping in and helping us with the incredible mission we have before us so absolutely blown away by the response for this campaign.”

Thus far, the university plans to allocate the money to new buildings, student scholarships and improving the school through technology and the updating of current structures.

Students in the auditorium showed excitement by cheering and clapping as Corey announced a significant portion of the money will be going towards scholarships as well as ongoing expenses of the school in order to increase student affordability.

“I think there was great enthusiasm, and I’m sure it was very encouraging to students that the primary area where the donors were most excited about giving was affordability and student scholarship. So, I think that was the highest we’ve ever raised for that,” said Deborah Taylor, provost and senior vice president.

