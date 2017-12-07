Tweet Email Crime Log ― Nov. 29 - Dec. 5

Burglary - Vehicle ― Lot K

Reported Nov. 29, 9:42 a.m., occurred between Nov. 28, 10 p.m. and Nov. 29, 9:42 a.m.

A student reported signs of a burglary attempt on their vehicle, though they found nothing stolen. The student did not wish to file a report with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Trespassing ― La Mirada Apartments

Reported Nov. 29, 10:12 a.m.

A resident reported an individual digging through the dumpster near the building. Officers made contact with the individual and asked them to leave. The individual left without further incident.

Petty Theft ― Lot K

Reported Nov. 29, 10:13 a.m., occurred between Nov. 28, 10 p.m. and Nov. 29, 9 a.m.

A student reported an empty bag stolen from their unlocked vehicle. The student did not wish to file a report with the LASD, but Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Petty Theft ― Blackstone Hall

Reported Nov. 29, 4:22 p.m., occurred between Nov. 20, 12 p.m. and Nov. 27, 10:30 a.m.

A student reported their unlocked bike stolen from the racks near the building. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation with the LASD.

Petty Theft ― Lot S

Reported Nov. 29, 7:42 p.m., occurred between Nov. 27, 6 p.m. and Nov. 29, 5 p.m.

A student reported various items, including some paperwork, stolen from their unlocked vehicle. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation with the LASD.

Trespassing ― Inner Campus

Reported Nov. 29, 9:18 p.m.

Campus Safety personnel observed an individual wandering around campus with a flashlight. Officers made contact with the individual and asked them to leave. The person left without further incident.

Disorderly Conduct/Under the Influence ― Rosecrans Ave.

Reported Nov. 30, 11:46 p.m.

The LASD reported an individual hitting cars and yelling in front of the Tradewinds Apartments. Campus Safety referred the case back to the LASD.

Trespassing ― Talbot Drive

Reported Dec. 1, 1:57 a.m.

Officers observed an individual come onto campus on a bike. After officers made contact with the person and asked them to leave, the person left without further incident.

Petty Theft ― Hart Hall

Reported Dec. 1, 10:42 a.m., occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.

A student reported their unlocked bike stolen from the rack near the building. Campus Safety later recovered the bike after a La Mirada resident found it in some bushes off campus. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation with the LASD.

Trespassing ― Horse Trail

Reported Dec. 1, 12:26 p.m.

An officer observed an individual entering campus who had previously been banned. The individual left before the officer could make contact.

Grand Theft ― Hart Hall

Reported Dec. 3, 10:38 a.m., occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

A student initially believed their item lost, but later reported it stolen after not finding it in the lost and found. Campus Safety is continuing the investigation with the LASD.

Trespassing ― Lot B

Reported Dec. 4, 2:41 p.m.

Officers made contact with an individual who began to yell at them. Officers then asked the individual to leave. The person left without further incident.

By Christian Leonard