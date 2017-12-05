Tweet Email Soaring stories: care for others

Yamili Burgos feels an innate purpose to love people. | Photo Courtesy of Yamili Burgos

Q: What is your name, year and major?

A: Yamili Burgos, senior nursing major.

Q: How would you describe yourself in three words?

A: Vivacious, Perceptive, Compassionate

Q: What are you passionate about? What do you love doing?

A: “I’m passionate about caring for people. First off, passionate about Jesus and Jesus’ love and loving others how he loves me… I think caring for people and spending time with people and getting to know them.”

Q: When and how did you start becoming passionate about it?

A: “I have been the oldest child since my sister and brother were born, and so I’ve naturally just been inclined to taking care of them, and I always take other people under my wing. I like being that support and help because I know once I needed help. I think that it’s just an innate thing. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just, I love caring for people, and I’m genuinely interested in other people... I think we’re all meant to be with each other and experience life with each other.”

Q: How does your passion make you a better person?

A: “It allows me to share the love of Christ with others. Like I said, when knowing how Christ loves me, how he’s showed his love to me in various ways, I think kind of embodying that, being like hands and feet of Jesus and then showing that love to others is what keeps that love cycle going. I believe there’s a lot of hurt in the world and I think everyone needs love.”

Q: What would you like people to know you for in 10 years?

A: “In 10 years, I hope people would say that I genuinely do love them. And I’m a caring person. I’m never going to give up on others. I just wish they could see me as someone who is compassionate and someone they can trust. I don’t really want much in life other than that.”

By Jessica Goddard

Other Stories Nursing survived, barely The nursing department narrowly survived a budget cut to become a thriving program.

Operation Christmas Child returns During Biola’s Thanksgiving meal, students prepared boxes for children around the world.

Soaring stories: music for the soul Beka Revelle shares that music makes her happy and inspires her writing.

