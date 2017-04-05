Tweet Email Weekend filled with remarkable results

Biola’s track and field team had a busy weekend, as various members of the team competed in three separate meets over two days. Senior Lyndee Dawson got a personal invitation to compete at the NCAA Div I Stanford Invitational in the 3,000m steeplechase on March 31, while the remainder of her team went to the San Francisco State Distance Carnival on the same day. The following day, the team traveled south to San Diego for the California Collegiate Invitational and competed in about 40 events.

Dawson’s performance at Stanford was nothing short of phenomenal, as she broke her own personal record in the steeplechase by over 10 seconds, shattering a six-year-old school record held by Kelsey Gasner. She finished seventh in her heat with a time of 10:30.18, an incredible result for the only non-NCAA Div I athlete in the event.

The women continued the good news at the SF State Distance Carnival, as sophomore Emily Ransom hit an ‘A’ standard in the 5,000m, sophomore Jessica Cody set a new personal-best in that same event, senior Alyssa Murray finished the 1,500m in 4:40.97 and freshman Shannon Howell finished third in the 1,500m in her heat at her first collegiate event.

The men had a few solid performances as well, specifically in the 3,000m steeplechase. Senior Brandon Berz and freshman Gabe Plendcio stood out in the event, finishing with times of 9:52.41 and 9:55:43, respectively. Freshman Robbie Gleeson set a personal best in the 1,500m, finishing in seventh with a time of 4:02.79.

Biola returned to action in less than 24 hours, but did not disappoint, earning one broken school record, one national qualification time, one personal-best and one collegiate-best. Junior Ambernicole Hollinger broke her own school record in the hammer throw, as she tossed the hammer an impressive 45.34 meters.

Freshman Sarah Prystupa earned a qualifier into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships by clearing 3.57 meters in the pole vault. Freshman Ashley Otah claimed both the personal-best and collegiate-best, earning the first with a fourth-place finish in the 100m hurdles and the second with a 11.17m triple jump performance.

Head coach Sean Henning’s squad has a week to recuperate, as their next meet is set for April 8 at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational starting at 10 a.m.

