Tweet Email Senate passes budget

During the last Student Government Association meeting of the semester, senators voted on the budget proposed last week. The rest of the meeting, senators completed an internal questionnaire on how SGA has run this semester. Senators also discussed students’ positive reactions to their newsletters and the last few things they have heard on rounds which included students’ questions about the to-go boxes in the Caf, such as when they can get them and when they are free.

VOTING

After discussing several of the payroll hours for next year’s elect positions and senators’ training, the budget passed in the full amount of $69,925.50 with a vote of 15-0-0.

By Rebecca Mitchell