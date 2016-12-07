Tweet Email Crime Log ― November 29-December 6

Disturbing the Peace ― Student Union Building

Reported Dec. 1, 10:44 a.m.

A staff member reported loud music coming from outside the building. The officer made contact and the students turned off the music without further incident.

Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance ― Alpha

Reported Dec. 1, 1:24 p.m.

Student Development reported a student in possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs without a prescription to Campus Safety. Student Development will continue to report further updates of the active case to Campus Safety.

Petty Theft ― Caf

Reported Dec. 1, 7:16 p.m., occurred around 7 p.m.

A student reported another student taking property from the Caf. The alleged student claims it was part of a dare and has been referred to Student Development. The property was returned to the Caf.

Disturbing the Peace ― Blackstone Hall

Reported Dec. 1, 10:41 p.m.

A student reported several students playing kickball loudly outside the building, possibly related to an all-hall event. An officer made contact and requested the students quiet down. They did so without further incident.

Petty Theft ― Thompson Hall

Reported Dec. 2, 10 a.m., occurred between Dec. 1, 11:30 a.m. and Dec. 2, 9 a.m.

A staff member reported their wallet stolen from an unlocked room. The individual decided to report the case to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department who is continuing the investigation with Campus Safety.

Petty Theft ― Hope Hall

Reported Dec. 3, 5:53 p.m., occurred between Dec. 2, 3 p.m. and Dec. 3, 12 a.m.

A student reported their supplies for a class project stolen from the hallway. The case has not been referred to the LASD and Campus Safety is continuing the investigation.

Trespassing ― Lot G

Reported Dec. 4, 3:54 a.m.

An officer observed two individuals in a vehicle driving aimlessly around campus. Upon contact, the individuals gave conflicting stories about why they were on campus. The officer gave them a trespass warning and escorted them off campus.

Disturbing the Peace ― La Mirada Apartments

Reported Dec. 6, 12:14 a.m.

An officer observed two individuals arguing loudly outside the apartments. The officer made contact and determined the two individuals to have no affiliation with Biola. The individuals left without further incident after the officer requested they leave.

